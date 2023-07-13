



Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Paris to attend the Bastille Day parade as a chief guest, met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher on Thursday at Senate building, Palais du Luxembourg in the 6th arrondissement of Paris.





PM Modi is on a two-day visit to France and upon his arrival to France on Thursday he was welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne at the airport.





The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.





PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14.





An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.





PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries.





The prime minister on Thursday afternoon received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Paris.





They accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi while raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.” Many were seen clicking selfies with the prime minister while some sang songs and presented gifts to PM Modi.





It was a show of unity in diversity in Paris as people from different faiths and different walks of life thronged the hotel to shower love on PM Modi.





An Indian woman dedicated a song to PM Modi and she even got emotional while clicking a selfie with the prime minister.







