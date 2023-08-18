



A video has gone viral in J&K in which Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad is heard saying that there were only Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir 600 years ago who later converted to Islam. The video was apparently shot during Azad’s tour to Doda district last week.





He said a majority of Indian Muslims have converted from Hinduism. In the video that has the potential to rake up a controversy, Azad says, “A BJP leader while talking to me said that people (Muslims) came to India from outside... some people might have come with the army of Mughals. Others are all converted from Hindus and Sikhs.”





He is further heard saying, “Kashmir is a major example. Who were there in Kashmir 600 years ago? Everyone was Kashmiri Pandit. It was they who converted to Islam.”





Claiming that his politics was not based on religion, Azad said religion had no place in his politics. He urged that Hindus and Muslims should work together for development of J&K.





Taking a dig on the use of religion for votes, Azad said, “Whoever takes refuge in politics of religion is weak. Religion should not be used as a vote bank in politics. Voting should not be based on Hindu and Muslim names.”





De-link Religion, Politics





Whoever takes refuge in politics of religion is weak. Religion should not be used as a vote bank. Ghulam Nabi Azad, chief of DPAP.







