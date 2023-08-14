



The BrahMos missile, developed by a joint Indo-Russian venture, is said to be the quickest, precision-guided munition in the world. Sputnik India tried to count how many BrahMos rockets India has in service.





The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile forms the lynchpin of India's conventional missile arsenal.





The rocket has received intense public attention in recent days as Indian rivals are desperately trying to decode the majestic weapon, even turning to the help of spies.





What is Special About India's BrahMos Missile?





Less than two weeks ago, a senior scientist closely associated with the BrahMos missile program, who was working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on charges of leaking sensitive information regarding the projectile to a Pakistani intelligence operative.





Investigations into the matter have revealed that the DRDO scientist named Pradeep Kurulkar was honey-trapped by a spy allegedly working for Pakistan's secret service, Inter-Services Intelligence.





With this case gaining prominence in the media, Google searches about India's BrahMos stockpile have escalated manifold of late.





In this light, Sputnik India attempts to unveil the mystery behind the overall number of BrahMos missiles that are in operation/undergoing trials in the South Asian nation.





How Many BrahMos Missiles Does India Have In Service?





Officially, New Delhi has never made a statement about the exact figures of the BrahMos missiles which are operated by the three wings of its forces, that is:



