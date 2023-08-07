



Moscow: Russia has all military and military-technical capabilities to counter threats in the Black Sea, and the country's security will be ensured, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.





"The main thing is that we have all military and military-technical capabilities to stop this situation without compromising the interests of our security, the security of our people and facilities," the deputy minister said.





"We will never compromise our security interests and will reliably ensure them," he added.





According to Ryabkov, Russia keeps on focusing the West’s attention on the security situation in the Black Sea and the United States and United Kingdom’s policy on this matter has no common sense.





"I think that Washington and London’s escalators and dangerous course have no spark of common sense. We will continue relevant efforts," he said.





"The Americans are playing with fire and this is dangerous. In the past, we saw situations when they were on the brink of a more far-fetching incident but have been managing to escape it so far. This is why we call on them to show more wisdom and not to believe allegations of their own propaganda that they can resolve these or those tasks they have set for themselves the way they need. No way. We will never bargain our security interests and ensure them reliably," he added.





Earlier, Ukraine issued a warning about a "military threat" near six Russian Black Sea ports, namely Anapa, Gelendzhik, Novorossiysk, Sochi, Taman, and Tuapse, from August 4.







