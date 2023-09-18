

Moscow: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to discuss the Ukraine war with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, CNN reported.

Wang is visiting Russia from September 18 to 21, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.





He is expected to meet Lavrov to discuss “a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues,” which include a “detailed exchange of views on issues related to a settlement in Ukraine,” according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry last week.





The meeting follows closely after the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which the US has warned could lead to Pyongyang supplying Moscow with munitions for its war in Ukraine, as per CNN.





Meanwhile, the United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently met the Chinese Foreign Minister and noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.





The meeting between the two leaders took place on September 16-17 in Malta, and it was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the two countries, according to an official readout of the meeting between the two leaders, as per White House.





"The United States noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The two sides committed to maintain this strategic channel of communication and to pursue additional high-level engagement and consultations in key areas between the United States and the People’s Republic of China in the coming months," the official release read.





The meeting comes after a number of other recent high-level meetings between the two nations.





According to the readout, "The two sides discussed key issues in the US-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics."







