



New Delhi: The Assistant Professor of International Politics and History at the University of Cambridge, Tristen Naylor said that the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of G20 will increase the legitimacy of the club & help create meaningful links with the global south.





He said, "Having a declaration is a success for PM Modi & the host of G20 this year. The most important outcome of this Summit is the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20. That is a big step forward in increasing the legitimacy of the club & creating meaningful links with the global south.”





Naylor endorsed India’s role in linking all the countries and said India is well-positioned to act as a bridge between the global south & the other actors be it the West or the Gulf states, Middle East, China and Russia.





“India is well-positioned diplomatically, which certainly gives it an advantage in forging links with those not included in the group,” he added.





Earlier on Saturday the Delhi Declaration was adopted. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.





The declaration envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses high level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others





The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paras of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair’s Summary.





The G20 meeting on Saturday also saw the African Union being inducted as the new permanent member of G20 thereby offering developing nations a greater say in global decision-making





PM Narendra Modi on Saturday also launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.





The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency.





Brazil, India, and the United States, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries.





Another major takeaway from Day 1 of the summit, was the announcement launch of a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor by India, the US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union.







