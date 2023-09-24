

A man, who was moving suspiciously near the Line of Control got injured after he was fired upon by army in Poonch district on Sunday.

Official sources said that the injured has been identified as Yasir Hussain son of Nazir Hussain resident of Karmara in Poonch.





They said that army noticed a suspicious movement in the forward restricted area on LoC and they opened fire.





“In the incident the man got injured and later army conducted searches in the area and he was rescued in injured condition and shifted to civil hospital in Poonch,” they said.





They added that the injured has been referred to GMC Jammu, while investigation is underway.







