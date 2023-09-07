



Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Jakarta on Thursday early morning, received a grand welcome from the Indian community.





Upon reaching, PM Modi greeted the members of the Indian diaspora who gathered at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta to welcome him amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'.





The Indian diaspora displayed their enthusiasm by waving the Tricolour and chanting "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram", "Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Narendra Modiji Jaisa Ho..." (What kind of leader should we have? should be like Modiji), and "Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi." slogans.





Many children were also present in the diaspora.





Prime Minister Modi could be seen interacting with the Indian community members, including kids. He also posed for selfies with them.





"He (PM Modi) is such a big leader but he is so down to earth, he shook hands with all of us and gave time to each one of us..." one of the members of the Indian Diaspora said.





Others said that India is getting recognition and that is "all because of PM Modi."





Notably, PM Modi arrived in Indonesia to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit.





PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport. He was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection.





An Indonesian cultural dance was also performed there.





Earlier, before leaving for Indonesia on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said in a statement that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.





He also termed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy'. The Prime Minister is visiting Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.





“My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties,” the Prime Minister said.





“After that, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges,” he added.





PM Modi will return to New Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.







