



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit being held in the national capital.





The talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence and emerging technologies.





"I had excellent meeting with PM@GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity," PM Modi posted on X.





The meeting between the two leaders was held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the venue of the two-day Summit.





Meloni had visited India in March this year to attend the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.





During her visit, she held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi. The two leaders had decided to elevate the India-Italy partnership to the level of strategic partnership.





Meloni also met his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak in New Delhi on Friday.





The New Delhi Declaration was also adopted by all the G20 leaders on Saturday.







