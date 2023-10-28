



New Delhi: At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) special session on Friday, India's thrust was on "explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7", sources familiar with the matter said.





The UNGA on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.





The adopted resolution moved by Jordan, however did not include any explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks of October 7. However, an amendment was moved to include this aspect, prior to the vote on the main Resolution, the source added.





Although India abstained from casting a vote for a non-binding Jordanian resolution, it voted in favour of the Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution on the Gaza crisis which failed to pass at the UNGA as it did not achieve a two-thirds majority.





India's vote on the Resolution was guided by India's steadfast and consistent position on the issue. "Our Explanation of Vote (EOV) reiterates this comprehensively and holistically," sources familiar with the matter told ANI.





There can be no equivocation on terror. The EOV categorically states, "The terror attacks in Israel on October 7 were shocking and deserve condemnation. Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release."





The EOV strongly conveyed India's concerns on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, "Casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern. Civilians, especially women and children are paying with their lives. This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community's de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India too has contributed to this effort."





Further added, "We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility."





India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel in her speech that explained India's vote had said, "India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations."





In the absence of all elements of India's approach not being covered in the final text of the Resolution, India abstained in the vote on its adoption, according to the source.





However, it is pertinent to note that India was in favour of the Canadian resolution which specifically condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas.





The Jordanian-led draft resolution was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece.





The adoption of the Jordanian resolution is the first formal response of the United Nations to the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine since the Hamas terror attacks of 7 October.





The voting at UNGA comes at a time when Israel has announced expanding ground operations in Gaza.







