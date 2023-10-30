



New Delhi: The Indian Army’s Light Combat Helicopter (LCH "Prachand") ‘Prachand’ Monday successfully carried out the firing of 70mm rockets in both day and night conditions, officials said.





The firing was carried out at a firing range near Likabali in Assam, they said.





“The inaugural firing of 70mm rocket and 20mm turret guns of Light Combat Helicopter #LCH "Prachand" Prachand, was successfully executed, both by day and night,” the Army said on ‘X’.





“Lt Gen AK Suri, DG Army Aviation witnessed the firing from the leading helicopter of the three attack helicopter formation for real-time validation of the Armament capability of an LCH "Prachand" Squadron,” it said.





Developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine LCH "Prachand" is armed with various weapon systems and is capable of destroying enemy tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions.





The helicopter possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection and formidable night attack capability, and it is fully capable of even operating in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield.





The LCH "Prachand" is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles, including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.





The helicopter can also be deployed in counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments, as well as for supporting ground forces.





It can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) of adversaries.





The LCH "Prachand" Prachand was inducted into the Army and the Indian Air Force in the second half of last year.







