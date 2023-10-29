



LETHPORA: The graph of terror in Jammu and Kashmir has come down in the past five years and the union territory has witnessed zero collateral damage and no law-and-order incidents, police chief Dilbag Singh claimed here on Saturday.





Singh, who is retiring as Director General of Police on October 31, made these remarks at a function here where the second phase of Operational Capability Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAP) was launched.





Under the second phase, 22 police stations were provided with peace and stability teams consisting of 14 highly trained personnel, a vehicle with latest weaponry and gadgets, and a drone unit.





“We are proud of the fact that in the last five years, there has been zero collateral damage during the course of actions. It is a matter of immense happiness. Law-and- order incidents have also come down to zero. By the grace of God, there has been zero civilian casualty in police action in the last five years. We are very proud of it,” Singh claimed.





He said Jammu and Kashmir is coming out of the dark era of terrorism.





“The graph of terrorism has come down and has flattened. We want to see it come down to zero,” he added.





To achieve zero terror, Singh said, a new plan was devised and OCAP of police stations was undertaken.





“Under this, 43 such police stations were identified where terror incidents were taking place more in comparison to other stations.





“In the first phase, 21 were covered on August 2. I am happy that today that for the rest 22 police stations, peace and stability teams are being deployed,” he said.





Providing a report card on terror, the DGP said this year so far, 30 terror crime incidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir.





“If we talk about these 21 stations selected in the first phase of OCAPs, out of them, 17 were totally terror free, 100 per cent terror free. There were only four police stations where four terror incidents took place — three in Srinagar and one in Pulwama.





“These four incidents took place in January – February only and so in the last eight months since, they have also been 100 per cent terror free. So, all 21 have been terror free for the last eight months,” he said.





Similarly, in the 22 police stations selected under the second phase, so far, there have been only three incidents which have all taken place in Anantnag districts, Singh said.





“Rest, all 12 districts (where OCAPs has been implemented) are terror free. For the last 12 months, out of these, 19 stations have remained terror free. In total, 36 stations remained terror free and only seven police stations witnessed seven incidents,” he added.





Singh said OCAP is a mission for the police.





“These teams will be a strong arm of the SHO and will increase the power of the police station,” he said.





Referring to the situation, Singh said the enemy is eyeing the increasing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.





“Five terrorists tried to come from Machil Sector, they were neutralised. Before that, in Baramulla, gunfight took place. Many encounters took place at the borders with infiltrating groups.





“There was a serious violation of the ceasefire understanding in Arnia sector. The reasons are being looked into, but, doubting the intentions of the adversary is justified in this situation and it is imperative that we are alert and take action for the safety and security of the people,” he said.





During the function, demonstrations were given by the commandoes on anti- militancy operations, including mobile vehicle Naka, vehicle intervention, blind weapons assembly, and unarmed combat.







