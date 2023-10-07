



The bilateral consultative group is an important institutional mechanism between Nepal and India for promoting bilateral defence and security cooperation





Kathmandu: The fifteenth meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI) discussed the furthering of defence and security cooperation between the two countries on Thursday.





In a statement on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said the discussions covered a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defence supplies, training and capacity building, joint military exercises and exchanges including through visits among others.





The Nepali delegation was led by Bhrigu Dhungana, joint secretary (South Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian delegation was led by Anurag Srivastava, joint secretary (North) at the Ministry of External Affairs of India. The delegations comprised officials from respective defence, foreign affairs and home affairs ministries and directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepal Army.





The BCGSI, established in 2003, is an important institutional mechanism between India and Nepal for promoting bilateral defence and security cooperation.







