



California: CEO, Editor-In-Chief of Khalsa Today, Sukhi Chahal, has reacted to eight Sikh youths reportedly arrested under Arms Act in Brampton, saying the radicalization of youth is a matter of concern to the Sikh community.





"This kind of activity whenever we hear from the Vancouver side or the Toronto side, it is very sad, concerning and unfortunate. And, especially, this is what we have been talking about for so long that the radicalization of our youth is a matter of concern to the Sikh community," Chahal said on the news of eight Sikh youths reportedly arrested under the Arms Act in Brampton, Canada.





The Khalsa Today is a Global Sikh advocacy, think tank and nonprofit media organization in the US.





The Khalsa Today CEO said now, the youth, have access to weapons and are becoming part of organized crime. "It is not good for the Sikh community in the long run... This is a very big concern, and I hope the Sikh community and the Punjabi community will speak out on these issues because it is a matter of concern for everybody," he said.





Meanwhile, there is a strain in India-Canada relations following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations regarding the Indian government's 'potential role' in the fatal shooting of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.





Trudeau, during a debate in the Canadian Parliament, claimed his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.





However, India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.





Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The country has said it wants to "work constructively with India" regarding the allegations.







