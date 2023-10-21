



Astra Microwave Products Ltd informed that the company executed a License - Cum - Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Bengaluru and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), Department of Space (DOS), Ahmedabad to utilize the know-how relating to MiniSAR: X band Airborne SAR.





The TOT agreement was signed by Dr M.V. Reddy, JMD, Astra Microwave Products Limited; Mr Rajeev Jyoti, Technical Director of IN-SPACe and Mr. A. Arunachalam, Director of NSIL.





Astra Microwave Products Ltd has a very robust portfolio of Radars and this technology will help them enhance this further.





Earlier, the company received orders worth an aggregate amount of Rs 96.49 crore from the India Air Force and bagged orders worth Rs 158 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).





Astra Microwave Products is involved in the development, design, and manufacture of sub-systems for Radio Frequency and microwave systems used in defence, space, meteorology, and telecommunication.







