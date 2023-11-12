



China is set to conduct a joint military exercise in mid-to-late November with five Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.





The joint exercises come after the United States conducted a series of military drills across the region in recent weeks with allies like Japan, Australia and the Philippines.





China will hold a joint military exercise with five south east Asian countries in mid-to-late November, state media outlet Xinhua reported on Sunday.





The exercise, to be held in China's southern Guangdong province, will include Cambodian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese forces.





The drills will be focused on counter terrorism and maritime safety, Xinhua said.







