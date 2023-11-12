



Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in the Bharopal village of Amritsar.





"During the search operation, conducted by Punjab Police and BSF at about 12:40 pm, a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Village-Bharopal," an official statement issued by BSF read.





According to BSF, the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic-3 Classic, Made in China).





"Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police," said BSF which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.





In a similar incident, earlier today a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone in the Nesta village of Punjab's Amritsar.





According to BSF, the China-made Quadcopter was recovered from the outskirts of the Nesta village in Amritsar.







