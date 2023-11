ISRO has completed construction of the ITPF (Integrated Titanium Alloy Proponent Tank) facility. The facility will begin production in March or April 2024.





The ITPF will manufacture titanium-alloy tanks for satellites and the fourth stage of the PSLV. These tanks were previously imported from abroad, but will now be made in India.





The ITPF is located at the HMT site in Tumkur.