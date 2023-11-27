



India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has officially designated Myanmar's Coco Islands as a "Chinese Defence base". The Coco Islands are located in the north-eastern Bay of Bengal.





India has raised concerns about China establishing surveillance facilities at the Coco Islands. These facilities could be used to track India's missile launches and strategic assets. India has also shared satellite imagery with Myanmar that shows Chinese workers constructing a listening post and extending an airstrip on the islands.





India has said that it will take "necessary measures" to safeguard its interests.







