Various Laser based technologies developed by LASTEC (DRDO)





Lasers have become an indispensable part of modern day battlefield. Depending on the wavelength and power; lasers have wide spectrum of military applications from dazzling human eye to shooting down a UAV, guiding munitions for precision strike, imaging enemy targets and detecting chemical, biological and explosive materials.





Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC) is working for the development of laser source technologies for Directed Energy Weapon (DEW), dazzling and imaging applications. It is developing standalone sensor systems using different laser sources for applications like detection and location of optical targets and detection and identification of chemical, biological and explosive materials.





Other laser systems developed by LASTEC include unexploded ordnance disposal system and different variants of dazzlers. LASTEC is also working in the area of electro-optic countermeasure systems and development of laser materials.





Over the years, LASTEC has acquired the expertise in designing, testing and evaluation of different types of laser sources and systems. Gas Dynamic Laser and Chemical Oxygen and Iodine Laser Sources of the order of tens to hundreds of kilowatts for DEW application have been successfully developed and demonstrated. Recently, single mode kW class Fibre Laser Source was realised in collaboration with foreign experts making India only the 6th (known) country to possess the requisite technological knowhow. Efforts are channelized in scaling the power levels of these laser sources.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is looking for industries to transfer its laser-induced sensing technology. The technology was developed by the DRDO's Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC) to detect biological agents.





The Laser-Induced Sensing Technology Can Detect:



Biological agents in solid, liquid, and absorbed surfaces Bio-aerosols in open atmosphere Water surface oil spills





The technology has a detection range of 1,000 meters. The detector uses an ICCD Spectrometer and PMT.





Other Laser Technologies Developed By LASTEC Include:



Gas Dynamic Laser (GDL) Chemical Oxygen Iodine Lasers (COIL)





The DRDO also has an Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at the University of Hyderabad.





The DIA-CoE Focuses On:





High power CW laser sources Next generation communication and networking technologies High energy materials Energetic polymers and nanomaterials Laser based technologies for detection and discrimination



