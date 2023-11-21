



Iran unveiled the Fattah-2, a new hypersonic ballistic missile that can manoeuvre at high speeds to evade air defence systems. The missile was displayed at Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University in Tehran.





The Fattah-2 is a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), which glides to its target after the initial launch. This gives it more maneuverability than a ballistic warhead, which travels in a more predictable arc.





The unveiling was seen as a major development for Iran's ballistic missile program. The program is considered the biggest in the Middle East.





Hypersonic aircraft travel at speeds much greater than the speed of sound. Typical speeds are greater than 3,000 mph and Mach number M greater than five.







