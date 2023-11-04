



New Delhi: US Ambassador of India, Eric Garcetti, on Friday said the relations with India have been unprecedentedly stronger, adding "it's not the US plus India, it's really the US times India."





"There's never been a stronger US-India moment than right now...In other words, it's not the US plus India, it's really the US times India. You feel this around the country, you feel this in every sector, you feel it in all aspects of this relationship. In fact, in less than a week, we will have the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence here," he said.





He made the remarks while addressing a gathering at a photo exhibition of the CSR activities of 104 AMCHAM companies.





He added that the India and US partnership is expanding in the educational sector, affirming that the people-to-people connection between the two countries unites both countries.





"We're seeing breakthroughs and people to people in educational ties and Arizona State Universities here, at other great educational institutions that are really looking at opportunities to train Indians and Americans and the same things and to bring together certificates that can be used on both sides of the Indo-pacific region," he said.





"And the four pieces I call them peace, prosperity of the planet and People really are the things that unite us, how we can create more peace in this world that so badly needs it now more than ever, how we can create greater prosperity, and what I'm so impressed," the envoy added.





The Director General and CEO of the American Chamber Of Commerce In India, Ranjana Khanna, said the US-India relationship is no longer a bilateral relationship but a multilateral one.





"The relationship between the two countries couldn't get better than where it is today. Of course, we all keep hoping for the best and the fact that it's no longer just a bilateral relationship but also a multilateral relationship really brings in all the larger multinational US companies, a bigger spectrum to work on. So we are going to be a part of India's growth story and we do look forward to the Indian economy becoming the third largest economy soonest," she added.







