



New Delhi: During his visit to Japan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, held productive discussions with the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Iwao Horii, on various aspects of the bilateral partnership.





MoS Muraleedharan arrived in Japan on November 8 and concluded his visit on November 10.





According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Muraleedharan also met with Taku Ishii, Parliamentary Vice Minister, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, with the two leaders exchanging views on topics of mutual interest.





"MoS also held discussions with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and interacted with members of the Indian community in Tokyo and Osaka," the MEA stated in its release.





Following the meeting, MoS Muraleedharan visited the prefectures of Kyoto, Hiroshima and Oita and interacted with senior dignitaries, including the Mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, and the Governor of Oita, Kiichiro Sato.





The visits provided an important opportunity to deepen the India-Japan relationship with these important prefectures of Japan, the statement added.





Muraleedharan also visited the Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Oita and delivered a lecture on the topic 'India and the Emerging World'.





He also interacted with students.





"(The) MoS also visited Otani University in Kyoto and unveiled a bust of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," the MEA added in its statement.





He also paid homage at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial and the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023.





Mos Muraleedharan's visit offered an opportunity to further boost the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries, the MEA added.





During his visit, the MoS also took to his official X handle to post, "Reached Tokyo this morning. Look forward to my engagements including interaction with the Indian community. India and Japan cherish a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in ancient historical ties and shared values."







