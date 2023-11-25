PM Modi took to a sortie in TEJAS aircraft from HAL airport in Bangalore City on Saturday





Bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday undertook a sortie on the TEJAS aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country’s indigenous capabilities. Clad in the uniform of an Air Force pilot, a delightful Modi seemed to enjoy the moments as he waved multiple times.





Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the prime minister said, “Successfully completed a sortie on the TEJAS.”









“The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential,” he said.





In the videos and pictures, the prime minister can be seen flashing thumbs-up gestures with a broad smile, after boarding the aircraft and on landing.





He also posed standing next to the aircraft, pointing at ‘TEJAS’ writing on it.





“Flying in TEJAS today, I can say with immense pride that due to our hard work and dedication, we are no less than anyone in the world in the field of self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Air Force, DRDO and HAL as well as all Indians,” he added.





Modi earlier walked towards the waiting pilot and had a short chat with him, before boarding the twin-seater aircraft and positioning himself properly with the help of Air Force staff.





During the sortie, he can be seen keenly observing the surroundings and waving at another fighter aircraft, flying at a visible distance — taken from cameras inside the cabin and the other aircraft.

On landing, the prime minister, waved and made thumbs-up gestures again, applauding the Air Force officials.





Modi arrived in the city earlier today and visited Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities, officials said.





The prime minister has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and highlighting how his government has boosted their manufacturing in India and also their exports.





Several countries have evinced interest in buying TEJAS, a light combat aircraft, and US defence giant GE Aerospace had inked a pact with HAL to jointly produce engines for the TEJAS MK-2 during the prime minister’s recent state visit to the US.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted in April this year that India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country, he had said.







