"The Su-57E fifth-generation fighter that Rosoboronexport features at the Dubai Air show 2023 together with the latest air-launched weapons is a hi-tech product. With regard to its promotion, we are holding technical consultations with some of Russia’s strategic partners. We are discussing both the final product from Russia and cooperation in the format of joint development and production," the chief executive said.





Earlier, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS that Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were not currently discussing the possibility of setting up the local production of components for the export version of the Su-57 fighter in the Arab country. ROSTEC CEO Sergey Chemezov said at the Dubai Airs Show 2019 that Russia had offered to establish the local production of particular components of the Su-57 fighter jet in the countries that showed interest in the aircraft, in particular, in India and the UAE.





The Sukhoi Su-57 (NATO reporting name: Felon) is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of reaching a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.





The Dubai Air Show is one of the world’s largest aerospace exhibitions held once every two years. Russia has been a participant in Dubai aerospace shows since 1993. This year, 20 national pavilions at the Dubai Air Show are demonstrating over 180 fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft of more than 1,400 producers. The Dubai aerospace show is running on November 13-17.