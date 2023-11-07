



On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed the Popular Front of India's (PFI) plea against an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal's order confirming a five-year ban imposed on it by the central government. The Supreme Court said it would be appropriate for the PFI to first approach the high court against the tribunal's order.





The tribunal's order upheld the ban and designation of PFI and eight other organizations as "unlawful" under the UAPA Act. A notification issued on September 27, 2022, said the Union government was of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as "unlawful association" with immediate effect.







