



Gandhinagar: Member of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) on Sunday spoke on the evolving nature of the conflict while laying emphasis on the adage that "the absence of violence is not peace".





Hasnain said this while speaking on 'Managing Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh's comprehensive security in the current threat scenario', offering a profound analysis of the region's security dynamics.





He highlighted the evolving nature of conflict, particularly in relation to Pakistan.





"The future will have hybrid war, it will combine various parts of the spectrum of conflict -- conventional, irregular, cyber, economic, piracy, transnational crime, fake news, psychological, and fake currency," Hasnain said, emphasising the multifaceted challenges ahead.





Speaking on China, Hasnain expressed his observations on China's cautious stance post the Russia-Ukraine war and its perception of India's strategic position.





"China is watchful after Russia's Ukraine war. China is also concerned about Indian strategic confidence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- a stalemate will be perceived as an Indian victory. China and India fail to trust each other, and China uses this trust deficit as a weapon. In the future, diversion from Taiwan is unlikely, but the threat of being will be protected," he stated.





Reflecting on India's potential in the global arena, Hasnain remarked: "In a competitive world, with a young population and dynamic human capital, India has all the potential to grow beyond the threshold of a middle power. This is what worries China and Pakistan."





His lecture concluded with a reminder: "Never forget the adage: the absence of violence is not peace."





His career spanning four decades in various conflict zones, from Sri Lanka to the Siachen Glacier, the northeast to Jammu & Kashmir, and UN operations from Mozambique to Rwanda, has given Hasnain a perspective on security matters.





His experiences in these turbulent environments and hotspots have shaped his understanding of the complexities of regional security.





Meanwhile, former IAF officer Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd) focused on the geopolitical developments in the Indo-Pacific region in his talk titled 'The great game in Indo-Pacific'.





He delved into the strategic implications and shifting power dynamics in this increasingly significant area.





The Air Force Association of Gujarat on Sunday hosted the Late Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon PVC Annual Memorial Lectures in Gandhinagar, featuring insights from two senior officers on pivotal security topics.







