



Kohima: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, recently took to social media to share his experience after embarking on an early morning hike in Nagaland.





The diplomat expressed his admiration for the region's stunning landscapes, particularly highlighting the breath taking view from the peak he successfully conquered.





Sharing his sentiments on X, Garcetti said, "Feeling refreshed after my early morning hike in Nagaland. Made it to the peak! What an incredible view, and what an amazing place. Already looking forward to my next trip to the Land of Festivals."





Nagaland, often referred to as the "Land of Festivals," is a state in north-eastern India known for its rich cultural tapestry, diverse ethnic communities, and vibrant celebrations throughout the year.





Garcetii, who has been in Nagaland for the past four days, earlier witnessed the Hornbill Festival and the rich diversity of the state.





"The Hornbill Festival is mesmerising. I've loved meeting so many people and learning about the different Naga communities they represent. I'm proud and honored that the United States is joining Germany as the partner nations for this year's festival," Ambassador Garcetti posted on X earlier.





Nagaland's exceptional beauty, complex history, and diverse indigenous cultural heritage left a lasting impression on the US envoy. "Nagaland is unlike anywhere else in the world, and something you have to see to believe. I'm already marking my calendar to come back!" he added.





Expressing his fascination with heritage and history, Ambassador Garcetti also visited the Nagaland State Museum. "Museums are treasure troves of heritage and history. I loved visiting the Nagaland State Museum and learned so much about the state's unique indigenous culture and traditions," he posted.





The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day annual cultural festival in Nagaland. It's also known as the "Festival of Festivals".





The festival showcases Nagaland's diverse ethnicity through: folk dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicraft, and art workshops.





The festival is held in the first week of December. The Government of Nagaland organises the festival to promote the state's cultural heritage and encourage inter-tribal interaction.





In Nagaland's Kohima, Garcetti also attended a World AIDS Day on Friday event alongside state government officials, community leaders, and civil society groups.





In a warm greeting to the people of Nagaland, Ambassador Garcetti stated, "Hello Nagaland! I am here in Kohima and can't wait to attend the famous Hornbill Festival. I have heard so much about your rich culture and heritage, and I am here to learn more from you all."







