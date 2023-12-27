



MoD in March 2023 inked over ₹9,100 crore contracts for improved Akash Weapon System & 12 Weapon Locating Radars Swathi (Plains) for Indian Army





India has achieved a significant jump in export of defence systems in recent years, but what attracted the attention of rival nations and strategic observers is the decision to sell BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles worth ₹2,770 crore to the Philippines last year and the deal to supply Aakash surface-to-air anti-aircraft missiles to Armenia, worth ₹6,000 crore, concluded this month. Besides these cutting-edge technological defence products, the flagship Indian defence aviation platform LCA, TEJAS is also in the fray for supply to several Asian and African nations.





Improved Akash Weapon System





The contract for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) for 3rd & 4th Regiments of Army Air Defence, comprising live Missiles & Launchers with upgrades, Ground Support Equipment, Vehicles and Infrastructure was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, worth over ₹8,160 crore.





The AWS is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM) Air Defence System, indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In order to meet aerial threats, two additional Regiments of AWS with Upgradation are being procured for Indian Army for the Northern borders. Improved AWS has Seeker Technology, Reduced Foot Print, 360° Engagement Capability and improved environmental parameters.





The project will give a boost to the Indian missile manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as a whole. The project has overall indigenous content of 82% which will be increased to 93% by 2026-27.





The induction of the improved AWS into the Indian Army will increase India’s self-reliance in Short Range Missile capability. This project will play a role in boosting the overall economy by avoiding outgo of precious foreign exchange to other countries, increasing employment avenues in India and encouraging Indian MSMEs through components manufacturing. Around 60% of the project cost will be awarded to the private industry, including MSMEs, in maintaining the supply chain of the weapon system, thereby creating large scale of direct and indirect employment.







