



INS Imphal was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Imphal will boost India's maritime power. He said the induction of INS Imphal into the Indian Navy shows India's self-reliance in the defence sector.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was "proud moment for India as INS Imphal" was commissioned into the India Navy. "It epitomises our naval excellence and engineering prowess. Compliments to everyone involved in this milestone for Atmanirbharta. We shall keep securing our seas and strengthening our nation," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.





Here's All You Need To Know About INS Imphal



INS Imphal is the third of the four 'Project 15 Bravo Visakhapatnam class' guided missile destroyers. The fourth will be named INS Surat. INS Imphal is among "the most technologically advanced guided missile destroyers in the world". It was launched and "christened" as 'Imphal" on April 20, 2019. It was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20, 2023.





The Indian Navy said INS Imphal is a "torch bearer of India's vision for Amrit Kaal". It has advanced indigenous design and modular construction.





"The ship measures 163m in length, and 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is amongst the most potent warships built in India. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots," the government said in a press release.





Before its induction into the Indian Navy, the INS Imphal warship underwent "comprehensive" and "fine machinery" trials. It is capable of launching the BrahMos cruise missile, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile.





At the event on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh said one of the specialties of INS Imphal is that it is made in India — from conceptualisation of design to construction. “With 75 per cent indigenous content, enhanced stealth features and state-of-the-art equipment, the INS Imphal will further strengthen India's maritime power and safeguard national interests," the government said.





Rajnath Singh said a BrahMos Missile has been installed in INS Imphal by the BrahMos Aerospace. The ship is also equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical warfare conditions.





"It is armed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) rocket launchers and Torpedo launchers, ASW helicopters, radars, sonar and Electronic Warfare systems," the government said.





"The ship successfully completed the first-ever test-firing of extended range Brahmos missile prior to its commissioning, making it ‘weapon-ready’," Rajnath Singh said. "Many start-ups have been part of its manufacturing...inputs were also received from MSMEs," Singh added.





According to the defence ministry, INS Imphal has a total complement of about 315 personnel and is commanded by Captain KK Choudhury, a Gunnery and Missiles specialist.





Importance of INS Imphal





Rajnath Singh said INS Imphal reflects upon India's growing maritime power. "I am confident that in the Indo-Pacific region, INS Imphal will further strengthen our principle of “Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya (One who controls the sea is all powerful)".





Singh emphasised "human geography" and said, "If you look at it from the perspective of international goods trade...because of the Himalayas in the north, and because of the hostile behaviour of Pakistan in the west, our trade is not much possible from there. Most of our goods trade comes through the sea."





“India plays the role of a Net Security Provider in the entire Indian Ocean Region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights. For this, together with our friendly countries, we will keep the sea lanes secure. We have full confidence in the ability and strength of our Navy," said Rajnath Singh.





Here are some of the key facts about India's latest indigenously-built missile destroyer, INS Imphal:



1. INS Imphal gets its name from the capital city of Manipur and has been thus named to represent one of the four corners of India. The other three Indian Navy warships under Project 15B have been named Visakhapatnam, Mormugao and Surat. INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship among the four and hence the entire class has been named after it.

2. Visakhapatnam class, to which INS Imphal belongs, is the youngest among the three classes of indigenous destroyers. Earlier, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Chennai between 2014 and 2016 under Project 15A, while INS Delhi, INS Mysore and INS Mumbai were inducted between 1997 and 2001 under Project 15.

3. The contract for Project 15B was signed in January 2011. The first ship under this project, INS Visakhapatnam (Pennant No D66), was inducted into the Navy in November 2021. The next year in December the Indian Navy commissioned INS Mormugao (D67) into its fleet. INS Imphal (Pennant D68) is the third ship under this project while the fourth will be named INS Surat (D69) once it has been commissioned.

4. INS Imphal's keel laying ceremony, the first stage in the life of a ship, was held on May 17, 2017. Keel laying marks the laying the foundation of a ship. Previously done by laying one central timber, now modular parts of the ship are placed in the dock. Imphal was launched into the water on April 20, 2019, and set out for maiden trials in April 2023. After completing trials in the harbour and at sea, the warship was delivered on October 20. INS Imphal has been built and undergone trails in record time, shortest for any indigenous missile destroyer, according to the Ministry of Defence.

5. The dimensions of the four vessels belonging to this class measure 163 meters in length and 17.4 meters in width, with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes. The ships in this class employ a 'combined gas and gas' (COGAG) configuration, integrating four gas turbines. This propulsion system enables the vessels to achieve a maximum speed of 30 knots and cover a maximum range of 4,000 nautical miles.

6. A total of 350 crew members operate the ships of Visakhapatnam class. These include 50 officers and 250 sailors.

7. Ensuring increased survivability and reliability in extreme operational and conflict scenarios, the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers boast multiple fire zones, sophisticated battle damage control systems, and distributional power systems. The class is also equipped with a total atmospheric control system (TACS) that shields the crew from chemical, biological, and nuclear threats.

8. A state-of-the-art combat management system uses analytical tools to assess threats and generate a tactical picture of available onboard resources. This capability aids in resource allocation based on the compiled tactical picture and the weapons package at hand. Additionally, the class features a secure network to manage data from all sensors and weapons systems.

9. The arsenal of the Visakhapatnam class includes BrahMos surface-to-surface cruise missiles and vertically launched Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles for engaging shore and sea-based targets at long ranges. Positioned on the forward bow deck is a 127 mm main gun, along with four AK-630 30mm guns for close-point engagement.

10. Anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided through indigenously developed 533 mm torpedo launchers and RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers. The vessels have the capacity to operate two multi-role helicopters -- the Sea King or HAL Dhruv. The ship also has rail-less helicopter traversing and hangar facility.