



Port Louis: National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval arrived in Mauritius on Wednesday to participate in the 6th NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave.





The Colombo Security Conclave comprises India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.





On May 9 last year, the fifth National Security Adviser-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave was hosted by the Maldives, during which the NSAs discussed the significance of close cooperation between member and observer countries in maritime safety and security and countering terrorism and radicalisation, sources said.





At the meeting, Mauritius was included as the fourth member. Bangladesh and Seychelles participated as observers.





As maritime nations as well as close maritime neighbours, NSAs agreed that they play the role of the first responders for the region.





NSA Doval, in a statement, called for strengthening cooperation amongst maritime neighbours to address shared security challenges, and as first responders.





This was the fifth meeting of the conclave. It was earlier called the Trilateral for Maritime Security Cooperation.





At the fourth NSA-level meeting of the Trilateral Meeting in Colombo on November 28, 2020, India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives agreed to expand the scope and membership of the group and rename it the Colombo Security Conclave.





A permanent Secretariat was established in Colombo, which coordinates all activities of the conclave and is also responsible for the implementation of the decisions taken at the NSA level.





The 7th Deputy NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) was hosted by the Maldives on July 12, 2023. Member States India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka met virtually. Bangladesh and Seychelles participated as Observers, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.





The Indian delegation was led by Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri while the Maldivian delegation was led by Aishath Nooshin Waheed, secretary of the National Security Advisor's Office of the Republic of Maldives.





The Mauritian delegation was led by Yoidhisteer Thecka, principal coordinator, Security Matters, Prime Minister's Office, Republic of Mauritius and the Sri Lankan delegation was led by General Shavendra Silva Chief of the Defence Staff of Sri Lanka.







