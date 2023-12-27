



Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday expressed Russia's willingness to support India's initiative to produce military products as part of 'Made In India' program. Lavrov said he and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the meeting have taken a number of steps that will expand cooperation between India and Russia, including the launch of the North-South International Transport Corridor as well as establishment of the Chennai Vladivostok route.





While addressing a press conference after his meeting with Jaishankar, Lavrov said, "We have also discussed the prospects of military and technical cooperation, including the joint production of modern weaponry. We also have specific steps in the area. Our cooperation is of strategic nature, strengthening it corresponds to the national interests of states, the interests of Security in the Eurasian continent."





"As mentioned before, we are respectful of the aspiration of our Indian colleagues to diversify their military and technical links. We also understand and hence we are ready to support their initiative to produce military products as part of the 'Made in India' program. We stand ready to cooperate in this area. We have reaffirmed our aspiration to strengthen energy cooperation," he added.





Lavrov said he and Jaishankar agreed to expand legal framework of India-Russia relations, in particular to accelerate the adoption of the agreement on the mutual protection of investment.





"Today we have taken a number of steps that would allow us to expand cooperation including in the upcoming launch of the North-South International Transport Corridor as well as establishment of the Chennai Vladivostok route and the cooperation on the expansion of the Northern Sea Route which is a very promising area," Lavrov said.





"We have also agreed to expand the legal framework of our relationship in particular to accelerate the adoption of the agreement on the mutual protection of investment and another important document, namely the upcoming agreement on the free trade area between India and the Eurasian Economic Union," he added.





Lavrov said specific agreements between India and Russia have been reached to deepen trade in economic and investment links as well as other areas of cooperation. He said talks between Jaishankar and Russian leaders have confirmed that the ties between India and Russia are based on confidential nature of mutual respect and not subject to any political frameworks.





He said, " Yesterday, the distinguished minister as the co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission also held talks with the Russian co-chair of the Commission, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov. Today we have taken notice of the good outcomes of those talks. Specific agreements have been reached to deepen our trade in economic and investment links and other areas of cooperation that fall within the competence of the Intergovernmental Commission."





Speaking about the ties between India and Russia, Lavrov said, "Yesterday talks and our today's meeting confirm that the relations between Moscow and New Delhi are based on the confidential nature of mutual respect. They are not subject to any political fluctuations. They truly reflect the character of our partnership, a special priviliged strategic partnership as stated in a document signed by our leadership.





"We have spoken out in favour of continued political dialogue which is required to strengthen our relations on a sustainable basis. We have paid special attention to the matters of building up practical cooperation in addition to the agreements that had been reached yesterday as part of the session of the Intergovernmental Commission," he added.





Lavrov made the remarks after he held a meeting with Jaishankar, who is in Russia for a five-day visit. The two leaders met at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Reception House in Moscow.





In his opening remarks at the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said, "Our relationship have been very strong, very steady. And I think we have lived up to a special and privileged strategic partnership. This year we have already met 6 times, and this is our 7th meet. Our Prime Minister and President Putin have also been in frequent contact. We expect a strong Russian participation at the Vibrant Gujarat meeting in January."







