



With the vehicle having a tailless configuration, India joined an elite group of countries to have mastered the controls for the flying wing technology





In a significant achievement for India's defence capabilities, the Defence Ministry has announced the successful flight trial of an indigenous high-speed flying-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator catapults India into an exclusive group of nations equipped to produce such advanced platforms.





The maiden flight of this cutting-edge UAV took place in July 2022, followed by six subsequent flight trials, each showcasing different developmental configurations. These tests validated the robustness of the aerodynamic and control systems, integrated real-time and hardware-in-loop simulations, and demonstrated the state-of-the-art ground control stations. The culmination of these efforts led to the successful seventh flight in the final configuration.





Designed and manufactured by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment, this aircraft prototype boasts a complex arrowhead wing platform constructed from lightweight carbon prepreg composite material developed indigenously. Notably, the composite structure, impregnated with fiber interrogators for health monitoring, exemplifies India's self-reliance in aerospace technology.





One of the most remarkable features of this high-speed UAV is its autonomous landing capability, eliminating the need for ground radars, infrastructure, or a pilot. This unique capability allows for take-off and landing from any runway with surveyed coordinates. The achievement was made possible through the fusion of onboard sensor data and the utilization of indigenous satellite-based augmentation using GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) receivers. This integration significantly enhances the accuracy and integrity of GPS navigation.





The successful flight demonstration of this autonomous stealth UAV marks a significant advancement in India's technology readiness levels, positioning the nation alongside the elite few who have mastered the controls for flying wing technology. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the DRDO, the armed forces, and the industry for their unwavering commitment and collaboration, emphasizing that indigenous development of critical technologies will bolster the strength of the country's armed forces.







