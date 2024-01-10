



Beijing: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, during his ongoing five-day state visit to China, urged China to "intensify" efforts to send more tourists to the Maldives.





The appeal comes in the wake of a diplomatic spat leading to the cancellation of reservations by Indian tourists for Maldives as derogatory remarks were made by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Addressing the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province on the second day of his visit, President Muizzu described China as the island nation's "closest" ally, emphasising the longstanding partnership between the two nations.





"China remains one of our closest allies and development partners," he remarked, underlining the significance of the bilateral relationship.





President Muizzu lauded the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014, noting that they "delivered the most significant infrastructure projects witnessed in Maldivian history," according to a handout of his speech.





However, the president also expressed concerns over the recent decline in Chinese tourism to the Maldives, urging China to enhance efforts to regain its status as the Maldives' primary tourist market. "China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," he said.





Maldivian media reported that during President Muizzu's visit, the two countries signed a USD 50 million project aimed at developing an integrated tourism zone in the Indian Ocean island.





The appeal for more Chinese tourists follows a diplomatic row initiated by derogatory remarks from some Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Modi, prompting the suspension of three deputy ministers and condemnation from the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI).





The data released by the Maldives Tourism Ministry earlier, stated that India has remained the largest tourist market for the country in 2023.





Media reports cited data released by the Maldives Tourism Ministry earlier stating highest number of visitors to the Maldives were from India, with 2,09,198 arrivals, followed by Russia in second place with 2,09,146 arrivals, and China in third place with 1,87,118 arrivals.





Even in 2022, India remained the top Maldives tourism market, with as many as 2,40,000 arrivals. Russia followed closely in second place with 198,000 tourists, and Britain ranked third with over 1,77,000 arrivals.





"While we do all this, we will continue to strengthen and drive the economic industry and boost visitor numbers. The Government has plans to diversify the tourism product and offer new experiences. Initiatives include a top-tier school of hospitality and exploring sports, medical and cultural tourism. China was our number one market pre-COVID, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," he said in his speech.





Regarded as a pro-China politician in the Maldives, Muizzu told the Investors Forum that his government is focused on diversifying Maldives' economic base and ensuring economic security while continuing to strengthen and drive the tourism industry and boost visitor numbers.





The Maldives President also said that his administration is committed to the quick implementation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed with China, describing it as a symbol of the close commercial ties between the two countries.





"The Free Trade Agreement signed between our countries stands as a symbol of the close commercial ties between China and Maldives. I am told that it is the first comprehensive FTA between China and a South Asian country. The FTA's aim to boost bilateral trade and investments, especially increasing our export of fish products to China is a key priority for us through the FTA. My government is committed to ensure quick implementation of the agreement," he said in his address.







