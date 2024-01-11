



New Delhi: Chief of Staff of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili was accorded a Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in the national capital on Thursday.





Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar received his Saudi Arabia's counterpart Admiral Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili at the South Block.





India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. The diplomatic ties between India and Saudi Arabia were established in 1947, according to Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. It was followed by high-level visits from both sides.





Earlier this December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the future of the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. The two leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.





The two leaders expressed concerns regarding terrorism and the loss of civilian lives. They further agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region.





"Held a good conversation with my Brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on the West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives. Agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).





Earlier in September, Mohammed bin Salman visited Delhi to attend the G20 summit held under India's G20 Presidency. During his visit, he also held bilateral talks with PM Modi.





The two leaders also held the first leaders' meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. After the meeting, PM Modi said that the economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe will provide economic growth and digital connectivity between these regions.





He noted that the cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in the economic sector is vital for the peace and stability of the entire region. President Droupadi Murmu also hosted a banquet in honour of the Saudi Crown Prince and noted that the two nations shared cultural experiences, economic synergies and a common commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world.







