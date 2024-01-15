



Karachi: Four people--including a local journalist --were wounded in separate gunfire incidents in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.





Shoaib Burney, a reporter for a private news channel, was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle on Rashid Minhas Road.





After being taken to the hospital urgently, his condition is now said to be stable.





In three distinct firing incidents that resulted from resistance to robbery, numerous persons were hurt in various parts of Karachi. The occurrences happened at Azizabad, Liaquatabad, and Site Superhighway, according to ARY News.





The armed assailants made a clean getaway in all three cases. The law and order in Karachi continue to remain in a deteriorated state.





On Sunday, a minor girl was killed when a stray bullet entered her home in Karachi's Mominabad area on Sunday.





Six-year-old Aqsa Khalid has been identified as the deceased girl. According to her father, they were inside their house eating when the tragedy happened.





The father went on, "Abruptly, my daughter was shot in the head."





Meanwhile, in an attempt of resisting robbery, a man and his son were critically wounded, following which the latter succumbed to his injuries in Karachi's Surjani Town, ARY News reported on Friday, citing police sources.





This comes amid a rise in street crimes in Karachi in recent days. The police said that while the son succumbed to injuries, the father was still being treated.





The incident took place when the deceased and his father were on their way to attend a wedding when they were robbed.





This was not the first such incident of street crime or robbery that has taken place in Karachi.





The surge in crime rates in Pakistan's Karachi has created fear psychosis and a sense of insecurity among the locals as around two-thirds of the population of the metropolis have experienced such incidents in one way or the and almost one-fourth have directly suffered the loss of lives, Dawn reported citing a study.





Regarding the growing crime rates, the study noted that the people of Karachi described it as alarming.







