



New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday rescued a patient from a French-flagged vessel, CMA CGM Palais Royal, which was about 65 nautical miles from Mumbai port, the Indian Navy said.





The Naval ALH MK III (MR) was promptly launched in an ambulance role from INS Shikra after receiving an alert message regarding a French national with a suspected ophthalmic or neurological condition on board the container carrier.





During the rescue operation, the ailing person was winched up in a rescue basket from the constrained environment of the bridge wing because of the unavailability of a suitable landing spot on the ship.





Later on, the on-mission helicopter landed at the INS Shikra with the patient.







