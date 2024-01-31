



The Israeli Air Force 'Shoval' type UAV reportedly crashed due to a technical malfunction on its way back from a mission in Gaza



According to a Ynet report, the latest crash was a result of a technical malfunction after returning from a mission in the Gaza Strip. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the scene to put out a fire that broke out after the crash landing.





The crashed aircraft was collected by the IAF, and would be investigated by the military, during which the Squadron 200 will be grounded until the end of the investigation.





"A Shoval-type UAV fell this week during a routine activity in the Shephelah area. There were no casualties and the incident will be investigated. The commander of the Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, instructed that the Shoval formation will be grounded until the end of the investigation of the incident,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said in a statement.





This was the second incident with a Heron (Shoval) medium-sized UAV since the war began, the first was in the heavy fighting phase of the ground maneuver in Gaza, which erupted following the Hamas-led October 7 massacres and abduction of hostages back to the enclave.





According to the Ynet report, the grounding will not impact IDF drone operations. UAVs have a central role in collecting intelligence, assisting troops on the ground in Gaza Strip, as well as carrying out attacks on enemy targets.







