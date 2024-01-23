



Telangana's Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, announced that the state had secured investment agreements totalling almost ₹40,000 crore during the World Economic Forum in Davos





Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said Telangana had signed deals for investments worth nearly ₹40,000 crore at the World Economic Forum Davos. This apart, several meetings conducted at Jeddah, were also beneficial for the State.





Speaking after launching the Jeh Aerospace Company at JCK Horizon Industrial Park in Kothur, Shadnagar here on Monday, he said energy, IT, aerospace, defence, and other sectors industries had come forward to invest in Telangana.





The Minister said the State government was focusing on aerospace sectors growth and would extend all support to the units involved in manufacturing of different components for aerospace. Congratulating the Jeh Aerospace team for raising a seed round of USD 2.75 Million from General Catalyst, he said the state-of-the-art facility would harness India’s full potential for A&D manufacturing and introduce contemporary digital and AI technology.





“Happy to know that Jeh Aerospace is proposing to invest 20 to 30 million US dollars and generate employment for 300 in Telangana over a period of two years,” he added.







