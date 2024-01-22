



"Pakistan condemns the construction and consecration of the 'Ram Temple' on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya," stated the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs





Hours after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the Pakistan government issued a statement condemning the consecration ceremony.





"Pakistan condemns the construction and consecration of the 'Ram Temple' on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya," stated the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X (formerly Twitter).





"A temple built on the site of a demolished mosque will remain a blot on the face of India's democracy for times to come. Notably, there is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar desecration and destruction," the statement read.









"The developments of the last 31 years, leading to today's consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic, and political marginalization of Indian Muslims," it said.





Pakistan also urged the government of India to ensure the "safety and security of religious minorities," including Muslims and their holy places. However, according to Human Rights Watch, religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadis face persistent discrimination, including social exclusion, limited opportunities, and even violence in Pakistan.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Monday as the temple was inaugurated, marking the homecoming of Lord Ram after 500 years.





Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprinkled flower petals on workers who were part of the construction crew at the grand temple in Ayodhya.





Pakistan also expressed concern that the "rising tide of Hindutva ideology" in India poses a "serious threat" to religious harmony and regional peace.







