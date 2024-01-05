



According to information published in open source, the Philippine Navy is to receive BrahMos cruise missiles under its Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project





The BrahMos missile, a product of a joint venture between India and Russia, is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile, capable of being launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. This flexibility in the launching method allows for a wide range of tactical applications and enhances the missile's utility across different branches of the armed forces.





Key to the BrahMos missile's effectiveness is its supersonic speed, reaching up to Mach 2.8-3.0. This high velocity is a crucial factor in its operational effectiveness, as it reduces the time available for the target to respond or intercept the missile, thereby increasing its chances of evading enemy defenses and reaching its target.





The missile's propulsion system is a significant aspect of its design. It employs a two-stage propulsion system, starting with a solid propellant booster engine for initial acceleration.





Once the missile reaches a certain speed, the liquid ramjet, the second stage of propulsion, takes over, maintaining the high-speed cruise. This combination of a solid booster and a liquid-fueled ramjet is integral to achieving and sustaining the missile's supersonic speeds.





In terms of targeting and navigation, the BrahMos missile incorporates an advanced guidance system, which includes inertial navigation, radar guidance, and satellite navigation (GPS/GLONASS). This advanced guidance system allows for precise targeting, which is crucial for both anti-ship and land-attack missions.





The BrahMos missile is also notable for its payload capacity, capable of carrying a significant warhead, which, combined with its precision and speed, makes it a formidable weapon against a range of targets.





Moreover, the missile system has undergone continuous development and upgrades. For instance, the BrahMos-ER (Extended Range) variant enhances the missile's range, and there are ongoing developments for BrahMos-II, a hypersonic variant, and BrahMos-NG, a smaller version designed for deployment from various aircraft types.





The Philippines' decision to acquire the BrahMos system is a strategic move in response to regional security challenges, particularly the increasing maritime assertiveness of neighbouring states.







