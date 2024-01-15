



The Google-backed spacetech start-up Pixxel formally launched its spacecraft manufacturing facility, with an aim to shift satellite assembly in-house and launch six such apparatus by year-end.





"The facility consolidates all satellite manufacturing services, providing a comprehensive spacecraft assembly, integration, and testing facility under one roof... and tested for launch conditions before being shipped to the launch site," it said in a press release on Monday.





The 30,000-square-foot facility will have a capacity of building over 20 satellites simultaneously that can be turned around within a timeframe of six months, giving it a total capacity of 40 large satellites per year.





The first 24 satellites will be part of its hyperspectral constellation—the world's first such—that it aims to complete by late 2025, it said.







