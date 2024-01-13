



Quetta: A police officer was shot dead in a firing incident near Pakistan's Makran Road in Quetta, ARY News reported on Saturday.





As per the police officials, a police officer was en route when unidentified individuals opened fire. The officer was killed on the spot while the assailants quickly fled from the scene.





In another incident on Friday, an officer appointed on the security of polio workers was injured in Quetta.





As per the initial reports, the firing incident took place near Eastern Bypass School in which an on-duty officer got injured.





Meanwhile, the injured individual was shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance, as per ARY News.







