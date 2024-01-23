



Washington: Top US officials have lauded the significant contribution of the outgoing Indian envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, especially in enhancing India-US relations.





This comes as the top US officials bid farewell to outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The event was hosted at India House in Washington on Monday.





As part of his farewell speech, outgoing Indian envoy Sandhu said, "My reign has come through, but the (India--US) relationship has matured."





The top Indian Diplomat further made an analogy about the relationship between the two countries, like a "well-attended garden" with some challenges but how the flowers continue to bloom and increase in number.





"There are always some challenges that come, but at the end of the day, the flowers are blooming and increasing. Some of you who were here in 2016 will remember that when my Prime Minister addressed the US Congress, he used the word "we have overcome hesitations of history", It has a deep meaning," he said.





While addressing the reception hosted by a bipartisan group of friends from the US Congress, he added, "This relationship (US-India) has grown, matured and blossomed. So it was apt when my Prime Minister came last year and he said, and I'm quoting him, "the scope of our cooperation is endless, the potential of our synergies is limitless and the chemistry of our relations is effortless."





Ambassador Sandhu bid farewell with a sense of accomplishment, as the top Indian diplomat's tenure has been marked by his dedicated efforts to boost bilateral ties between India and the US.





Bidens Drug Czar, a long-time friend of the Indian Ambassador, Rahul Gupta lauded Sandhu for his contribution to India's US relations calling him one of the best diplomats of India.





"I've had the opportunity to work with him on some critical matters and under his stewardship, the United States and India, without two leaders, have strengthened their relationship to an unprecedented level, working as partners bilaterally and as global leaders. That was evidenced by PM Modi's visit earlier last year," Rahul Gupta said.





He added, "Now both leaders have committed to working on deep bilateral relationships, including drug policy framework for the 21st century. You have served India well and have laid the groundwork for thousands and more than 1000 flowers to the floor. The success between India and the United States will continue for a long, long time. Thank you for your leadership and for a good accomplishment."





Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States stated that Ambassador Sandhu was the 'best' diplomat in Washington and would be dearly missed.





"Before you started and where we are now, I think a huge amount of the credit goes to Ambassador Sandhu, and I think everybody in this room would agree. And not only that, he's just a delight to work with because he is always up. He is always creative. He is always looking to make the situation better. We're going to miss you very, very much. On behalf of Secretary Blinken, all of us at the state department, thank you for this partnership," Victoria Nuland said.





At the same event Sam Gejdenson, former Democrat Congressman shared how the two collaborated on several projects." I know that he's going to go on to do many great things for his country and the relationship between our countries and throughout the region," Gejdensom told the guests.





The event was also attended by the Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Ambassador Sandhu's wife, Ambassador Reenat Sandhu.





The event, which took place at Capitol Hill, held special significance for Ambassador Sandhu as he reflected on his journey, noting, "Signing off from Capitol Hill- where it all started!"





The outgoing envoy expressed gratitude for the memorable send-off orchestrated by a bipartisan gathering of congressional members.





Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020.





Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.





Born on January 23, 1963, in a family of educationists, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar and graduated with History Honors from St. Stephens' College, Delhi. He pursued a Master's Degree in International Relations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.





He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017.





Earlier, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. He has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.





He came to Washington from Sri Lanka where he had a remarkably successful tenure as the High Commissioner from January 2017 to January 2020. Sandhu was the Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013.





Besides this, he has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities - as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division.





He was an Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997 and was responsible for liaison with foreign media in India.





In a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service since 1988, Ambassador Sandhu started his diplomatic career in the former Soviet Union (Russia) where he worked as Third Secretary (Political)/Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.





Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kyiv from 1992 to 1994.







