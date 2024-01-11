

“All major rating agencies are of the opinion that India will be among the three largest economies of the world in the next few years,” Modi said

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has emerged as a new ray of hope amid many uncertainties being faced globally, and the world looks at it as a place of stability, a trusted friend, and an engine of growth in the global economy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which saw participation of state heads and CEOs of top private companies, Modi said: “The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability.





A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth, and a democracy that delivers.”





Sharing his government’s achievements, the Prime Minister said India has become the fifth largest economy now from eleventh ten years ago, and is on track to become the third-largest, which analysts are betting on.





“All major rating agencies are of the opinion that India will be among the three largest economies of the world in the next few years,” Modi said, adding that it is his guarantee that the country will achieve this.





The PM elaborated on the government’s focus on structural reforms for the economy’s resilience and momentum as they have enhanced the country’s capacity, capability, and competitiveness. “It is time for new dreams, new resolutions, and continuous accomplishments,” he added.







