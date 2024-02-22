



New Delhi: Lauding the Raisina Dialogue 2024, Congress MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor said that it is a very good innovation and gives India's diplomacy a good image with all the countries that come and participate.





The Raisina Dialogue, according to Tharoor makes India a place where several countries, about 118 countries this time, come to see what's going on in India.





While speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "Dialogue, which was instituted now ten years ago, is a very good innovation because it makes India a place where several countries, about 118 countries this time, come to see what's going on in India, but also to meet each other."





"They discuss issues in common and they have networking on the sidelines of this dialogue," he underlined.





Calling the Raisina Dialogue a good initiative, the Congress MP said that it is a good private-public partnership, and gives India's diplomacy a good image with all the countries that come and participate.





"It's been taken by both the Ministry of External Affairs and by the Observer Research Foundation, a good private-public partnership, which I think certainly gives India's diplomacy a good image with all the countries that come and participate," Tharoor said.





"And as this grows in importance and we keep attracting more and more prominent people, definitely this will be a major forum for the country," he added.





The Raisina Dialogue, in its ninth edition this year, is being held from February 21-23, 2024, in New Delhi.





This year's conference is titled 'Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create'. The Dialogue will engage with compelling issues that are reshaping the world order, negotiate volatility, explore solutions, and craft a collective response that will help lift all, a release said.





To commemorate the Raisina Dialogue's entry into its tenth year, ORF released a publication titled 'Raisina Chronicles: India's Global Public Square'.





The Raisina Dialogue 2024 comprises over 100 sessions spanning panel discussions, roundtables, Raisina Firesides, and associated events.





Nearly 3,000 participants from 120 countries are being hosted at the Raisina Dialogue this year, the release said. They include serving and former heads of state, ministers and lawmakers, diplomats, policy planners, military leaders, heads of multilateral institutions, business chiefs and eminent thinkers whose collective agency "will ensure rich and diverse discussions" at the Dialogue.





The Raisina Dialogue is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs.





