



Abu Dhabi: Despite inclement weather, the spirit of the Indian community in the UAE remains undeterred, with over 2,500 individuals defying heavy rains to take part in full ground rehearsals and volunteer briefings on the eve of the 'Ahlaan Modi' (or 'Hello Modi') event.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports City Stadium here on Tuesday.





"The inclement weather hasn't dampened the spirit of Indians in the UAE; over two and a half thousand of them turned up for full-ground rehearsals of the cultural program and briefing as volunteers yesterday, despite heavy rains," Nishi Singh, head of communications, Ahlan Modi, told ANI.





Singh also emphasised that the weather challenges would not hinder the grand celebration and the warm welcome planned for Prime Minister Modi, saying, "It's clear that the weather is not going to come in the way of the unique community-driven summit to celebrate Indo-UAE friendship in a grand way and give a resounding welcome to PM."





The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.





In adherence to directives from UAE authorities, the number of attendees on February 13 at 'Ahlan Modi' will be restricted based on the seating capacity of the stadium.





"Following the directives of UAE authorities, the numbers of attendees are limited on the 13th at Ahlan Modi by the seating capacity of Zayed Sports City Stadium and the realistic traffic and parking management as attendees are coming to Abudhabi from all over the seven Emirates," she added.





Earlier today Jitendra Vaidya, the President of the Indian People Forum and leader of the 'Ahlan Modi' initiative, told ANI that the 'Ahlan Modi' event, organised by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, has garnered significant attention, showcasing the widespread admiration and support for Prime Minister Modi.





Vaidya also highlighted the community-driven nature of 'Ahlan Modi,' emphasising that it is not orchestrated by a single organisation but is a collective effort.





The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 35 per cent of the country's population.





The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.





Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India's regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.





In a remarkable display of solidarity and anticipation, the 'Nari Shakti' of the Indian community has shown overwhelming support and enthusiasm. They have registered in significant numbers and are actively promoting the event, embodying the spirit of women's empowerment, communal harmony and participation, according to the organising committee.





PM Modi will be in the UAE on a two-day official visit beginning tomorrow. This will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.





During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.





The Prime Minister will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address.





This report is auto-generated from news service agency







