



3 Intelligence, Surveillance, Targeting and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Systems along with associated ground segment from registered Indian vendors. The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure along with associated ground segment from registered Indian vendors.





The main purpose of the ISTAR is to provide accurate actionable intelligence acquired through Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and Electro Optical / Infra Red (EO/IR) sensors and disseminate through SATCOM, Wideband Line of Sight (LoS) and Operational Data links (ODL) links. The mission cycle starts with the insertion of prioritized intelligence request to the mission planning workstation and ends with an intelligence report from the mission commander who responds to the request in real time after onboard analysis.





Quantity is for 3 ISTAR Systems along with all payload & associated ground segment. The ISTAR systems consisting of the aircrafts, payloads onboard and the associated ground segment.







