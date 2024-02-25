



Jaipur: The fifth edition of joint military Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self Defence Force began at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on Sunday.





The military exercise, aimed at fostering military cooperation and enhancing combined capabilities to execute joint operations in a semi-urban environment, is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 9.





In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), stated, " DharmaGuardian_2024 The Joint Military Exercise #DharmaGuardian between #India & #Japan commenced today, with the opening ceremony at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in joint tactical-level operations in Semi-Urban Environment, under the United Nations mandate."









Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' is an annual exercise and conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The contingent on both sides consists of 40 personnel each. The Japanese contingent is being represented by troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment, while the battalion from the Rajputana Rifles will represent the Indian Army contingent.





In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "The aim of the exercise is to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in a semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter. The exercise would focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills, and the basics of special arms skills."





Tactical drills, including the creation of an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, setting up of mobile vehicle checkpoints, will also be practiced during the military exercise.





In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Tactical drills to be practiced during the Exercise will include establishing of Temporary Operating Base, creating an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Grid, setting up Mobile Vehicle Check Post, executing Cordon and Search Operations in a hostile village, Heliborne operations and House Intervention Drills."





"A Weapon and Equipment Display will also be organised showcasing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and the growing defence industrial capability of the country," it added.





Lieutenant General Togashi Yuichi, Commanding General, Eastern Army, Japan Ground Self Defence Force, will visit India on the sidelines of 'Exercise Dharma Guardian', according to Ministry of Defence press release. The general officer will visit Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on March 3 and witness combat shooting demonstrations, Special Heliborne Operation (SHBO) and House Intervention Drills.





The Ministry of Defence press release reads, "Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' will enable the two sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting tactical operations. The Exercise will also facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops of both the sides. This will enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations."





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







