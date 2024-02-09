Agnibaan made by Agnikul Cosmos is a mobile launch system currently under development.





India's space regulator IN-SPACe on Thursday said about 30 space launches, including seven by private start-ups Skyroot and Agnikul, are scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 and the next fiscal. The Integrated Launch Manifesto for space launches announced by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) include seven launches related to the Gaganyaan mission, two launches each of ISRO's newest rocket - the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and the warhorse PSLV developed by an industry consortium.





Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos is scheduled to launch its first 3-D printed rocket Agnibaan-SOrTeD for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. The maiden flight of the Agnibaan rocket will be a sub-orbital mission.





The other launches this fiscal year include that of GSLV-F14 to put the INSAT-3DS satellite in orbit to augment weather forecasting, disaster management, and related meteorological services.





The third development flight of SSLV is also expected to be by March and it will carry a primary satellite of ISRO and two other payloads, Space Rickshaw and IITMSat, the INSPACe said.





Aerospace is expected to carry out four launches of its home-built rocket Vikram-1-1 during the next fiscal while Agnikul Cosmos has lined up two launches of Agnibaan.





In 2024-25 ISRO will undertake three missions each of PSLV and GSLV and seven launches related to the Gaganyaan project, including the test vehicle.





The NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of ISRO is expected to carry out four launches of PSLV, one LVM-3 mission and two launches of SSLV.





Some start-ups such as Digantara Research & Technology, Dhruvaspace, Space Kidz India and academic institutes including IIT-Madras, Manipal Institute of Technology and C V Raman Global University Odisha have lined up launches during the next fiscal.







